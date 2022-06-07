EU seals the deal on single mobile charging port despite Apple’s reluctance

EU countries and EU lawmakers agreed to a single mobile charging port on Tuesday, rejecting opposition from iPhone maker Apple (AAPL.O).

“By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU,” the European Parliament said in a statement.

In April, the European Union had taken a step forward on the adoption of a common charging port for all smartphones, the EU panel backed the proposal, and the idea was to be put to vote in May 2022.

The idea of a common charging port for all smartphones was suggested over a decade ago but the draft of the idea was proposed last year.

The EU Parliament’s Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee agreed with the commission’s proposal. The majority of smartphones sold in Europe are Android devices. Apple’s iPhones are charged by a lightning cable while Android devices are powered by USB-C type connectors.

The committee had suggested the use of USB-C type charging ports to be the standard for mobile phones, headphones, tablets, low-powered laptops, computer mice, smartwatches, electronic toys and e-readers.

However, tech giant Apple had claimed that the proposal would ‘hurt innovation’. Moreover, the switch would create a huge amount of electronic waste if users are forced to change chargers.

