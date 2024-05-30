EU, UK ban on Pakistan airlines expected to be lifted today

KARACHI: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is likely to announce a decision on the revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other airlines’ flight operations to Europe today, ARY News reported.

The UK and several other EU countries had suspended PIA’s flight operations due to concerns about the authenticity of pilot licences in 2020.

Recently, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team visited Pakistan to assess various aspects of the CAA and PIA, including licensing, flight safety, flight standards, and airworthiness.

The team expressed satisfaction with the measures in place by CAA and PIA.

Moreover, a four-member security assessment team from the UK Department for Transport (UK-DfT) has expressed satisfaction with the security measures in place at the Islamabad International Airport.

The UK inspectors assessed the aviation procedures and processes at the airport, including passenger handling; crew; baggage delivery and vehicle screening; as well as aircraft and cargo security measures.

ASF officials briefed the British team on security measures including passenger handling; crew; baggage delivery and vehicle screening; additional measures for UK flights.

PIA ‘begins’ preparation for UK flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has ‘begun’ preparation for flight operations for United Kingdom (UK).

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team visited Pakistan to assess various aspects of the CAA and PIA, including licensing, flight safety, flight standards, and airworthiness.

READ: EASA rejects lifting ban on flight operation

As per details, the PIA is hoping to get nod for the UK flights and it has decided to operate weekly 22 flights for the kingdom.

In this context, the PIA has sought bids for in-flight catering services at London, Manchester and Birmingham airports. The intended companies have been asked to submit their technical and financial proposals by June 27, 2024.

Essential Services Act imposed in PIA

The government on Wednesday enforced the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952 allowing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to take punitive actions against employees who disobey lawful orders.

The Essential Services Act has been implemented on the orders of Ministry of Interior and for a period of six months.

According to a notification, the act has been enforced to ensure uninterrupted airline operations.