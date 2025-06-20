‘Euphoria’ actor breaks silence on season 3 return after ALS diagnosis

American actor Eric Dane, aka Cal Jacobs, of HBO’s teen drama ‘Euphoria’, opens up on his return to the show after being diagnosed with ALS.

Weeks after he announced his ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) diagnosis, actor Eric Dane, who essays Cal Jacobs, father of Jacob Elordi’s Nate in Zendaya-led ‘Euphoria’, revealed if he will be returning for season 3 of the HBO hit, after completely losing function in his right arm, due to the disease.

“I will ride that show until the wheels fall off,” Dane said.

“I never considered myself an artist until I started making Euphoria. That’s when I gave myself the allowance to feel like I was an artist,” he continued. “I don’t know what the fate of the show is. I do know that it takes a heroic effort to put it together. If all the elements are going to be there to keep going, I would work on it as long as they’ll have me.”

“I am ready and willing to do just about anything, but I have limitations that I understand will preclude me from playing certain roles,” the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor added.

Notably, Sam Levinson’s ‘Euphoria’ was renewed for season 3, soon after the conclusion of the previous season in February 2022 and was slated to go on the floor in the following year’s December.

However, the production was delayed due to Hollywood’s labour disputes and the unexpected deaths of cast member Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen.

Filming finally began this January.

