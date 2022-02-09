Euphoria: Did you spot BTS’ Jungkook in the series?

Jeon Jung-kook of all-boys band BTS made an unexpected minor appearance in Zendaya’s superhit teen drama ‘Euphoria’.

The eight-episodic first season of Zendaya lead television series ‘Euphoria’, streamed on HBO Max in 2019, with a special feature of crowd-favorite Jungkook of the South Korean boys’ band Bangtan Boys, commonly known as BTS, in the final episode.

Following the tension in the concluding episode of the series, many from the BTS army might have missed Jungkook’s voice playing in the background at the moment when Ethan declares his love to Kat at the graduation party.

As the duo had their sweet conversation, while Kat cried due to her doubts, Jungkook’s solo ‘Euphoria’ from BTS’ 2018 album ‘Love Yourself’ played in the background. Written by DJ Swivel, Melanie Fontana, and RM from the band, the song displayed the transition of Jungkook’s voice from young to more mature, expressing the emotional growth while falling in love.

It is pertinent to mention that streaming platform HBO Max has announced the third season of the series in a tweet earlier this week following the wide acclaim of both previous seasons, from fans and critics alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by euphoria (@euphoria)

The second season’s premiere had set a new HBO Max viewership record with 2.4 million viewers.

‘Euphoria’, created by Sam Levinson, follows the story of students who are struggling with problems such as drug addiction along with social media, money, and love as they try to establish their identities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by euphoria (@euphoria)

The cast includes Zendaya, who won the 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama for her performance in the show, along with Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Algee Smith, Angus Cloud, and others.

Comments