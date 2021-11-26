Emmy Award-winning drama series Euphoria returns January 9

Starring Emmy winner Zendaya, HBO’s award-winning drama series Euphoria will return for its eight-episode second season on January 9, Sunday and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The season 2 Cast (series regulars): Emmy-winner Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Euphoria received three Primetime Emmy awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

The hit-series is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Zendaya, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon; Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on a foreign series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!