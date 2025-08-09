web analytics
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Spain's Coll lost her bottle, notes in Euro 2025 final shootout

Reuters
By Reuters
TOP NEWS

Aug 9: Spain keeper Cata Coll was left without her tactical notes during the penalty shootout in last month’s European Championship final, because England keeper Hannah Hampton had thrown the bottle they were written on into the stands.

Hampton replaced Coll’s bottle with her own as the 24-year-old Chelsea keeper led England to their second continental title in a row, beating the world champions 3-1 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw in Basel.

“It wasn’t hard. When she’s in the goal it’s on its own… you just pick it up,” Hampton told TalkSport.

“I just put mine in there, chucked her one into the fans and she had an empty bottle. She was looking for where it is. She was walking back and I was walking the other way. She was so confused. I was trying so hard not to burst out laughing.”

Australia keeper Andrew Redmayne did the same to Peruvian counterpart Pedro Gallese during a qualifying playoff for the 2022 World Cup. Redmayne saved the final penalty as Australia won the shootout 5-4.

Coll saved Beth Mead’s re-taken penalty as Spain took the lead, before Hampton saved two spot-kicks and Spaniard Salma Paralluelo shot wide.

Hampton said she wrote down her notes on her arm to keep them safe. “I never put it on a bottle because anyone can do that,” she added.

