European Academy of Management invites first Pakistani academic

Pakistani professor, Dr Lalarukh Ejaz was invited to the prestigious European Academy of Management (EURAM) as a mentor at the Doctoral Colloquium, part of the institute’s annual conference held in Zurich on June 13-17.

She was the only Pakistani academic chosen and invited to be a mentor to doctoral students who had gathered at the colloquium from all over Europe.

It may be noted that according to their website, the EURAM conference is the association’s main annual event, which gathers over a thousand management scholars from all over Europe and beyond. With members from 60 countries in Europe and beyond, EURAM aims at advancing the academic field of management in Europe.

Dr Ejaz is a full-time faculty member at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and her work revolves around entrepreneurship, informality, and gender. She has conducted various trainings in the USA and the Center for Entrepreneurial Development at IBA, especially for women entrepreneurs.

The professor has also worked with UNDP to empower migrant women and youth from Karachi’s informal settlements, through capacity-building and skills development.

In addition to serving as an independent director on the board of Bank Islami, she remains a researcher affiliated with the University of Southampton.

