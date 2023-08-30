European Commission to approach India over atrocities in IOK

European Commission has decided to approach India over atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), ARY News reported.

The President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the commission will take up the Kashmir issue with the India administration.

She said that president and vice president of the European Commission will write letters to the members and will raise voice over the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier the former foreign minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto lambasted the international community for “turning a blind eye” to India’s atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying it was “not wise to sacrifice timeless principles for short-term interests”.

“I asked those who champion the rules-based international order and place a premium on protecting and promoting human rights. How can they turn a blind eye to this savagery?” he said.