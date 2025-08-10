European ministers slam Israel’s Gaza control plan

Madrid: Spain and seven other European nations on Sunday condemned Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza City, warning it would kill large numbers of civilians and force nearly a million Palestinians from their homes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet on Friday greenlighted plans for a major operation to seize Gaza City, triggering a wave of domestic and international criticism.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the eight nations said the decision “will only aggravate the humanitarian crisis and further endanger the lives of the remaining hostages”.

Besides Spain, the statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal and Slovenia.

They estimated the operation could lead to an “unacceptably high number of fatalities and the forced displacement of nearly one million Palestinian civilians”, according to a copy of the statement released by Spain’s foreign ministry.

They also warned that the planned offensive and occupation of Gaza City would be “a major obstacle to implementing the two-state solution, the only path towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace”.

Foreign powers, including some of Israel’s allies, have been pushing for a negotiated ceasefire to secure the hostages’ return and help alleviate a humanitarian crisis in the strip.

Despite the backlash and rumours of dissent from Israeli military top brass, Netanyahu has remained defiant over the decision to seize Gaza City.