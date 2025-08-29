Murtaza Wahab introduces first phase of EV bikes for KMC workers

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has announced plans to establish electric bike (EV) charging stations at various locations in the city, marking a major step towards sustainable and cost-effective urban mobility.

Speaking to the media, Wahab revealed that a private company has partnered with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to introduce the initiative.

In the first phase, KMC has purchased 20 electric bikes. He noted that while the market price of each bike was around Rs. 240,000, they were procured for Rs. 215,000 under the agreement.

The mayor said that the EV bikes will be distributed among KMC employees, with dispatch riders being the first beneficiaries.

Women employees will also be provided electric bikes in upcoming phases, Wahab added.

To support the initiative, KMC has already set up a charging station at its headquarters, and more will be developed across Karachi. Wahab added that all charging stations will be monitored through a mobile application to ensure transparency and efficiency.

He asserted that KMC is the first local council in Pakistan to make the transition to EV bikes and is also the only civic body operating on solar energy. “We took this decision responsibly to reduce expenses and cut down on the carbon footprint, which will help in tackling global warming,” he said.

According to Murtaza Wahab, the project represents an important step towards adopting environment-friendly, cost-saving, and smart technology solutions for the city.