web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

EV startup Fisker files for bankruptcy

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

US electric carmaker Fisker said it filed for bankruptcy Monday, citing inflation woes and production problems.

Fisker is in “advanced discussions with financial stakeholders” over the sale of its assets, according to a company statement announcing the bankruptcy proceedings published overnight into Tuesday.

“Like other companies in the electric vehicle industry, we have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to operate efficiently,” it added.

Fisker has been in financial difficulty for months and had already halted the production of its Ocean model, which was launched in 2022.

The company was valued at $2.9 billion when it went public in 2020, through a merger with a subsidiary of investment firm Apollo.

In February, founder Henrik Fisker reflected on a challenging 2023 with delays for parts, labor issues, and high inflation hitting demand.

US carmakers are facing tough competition from producers in China, with top American firm Tesla announcing more than 14,000 job cuts in April.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.