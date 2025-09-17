EV Taxi Scheme: Punjab opens portal for applications

The Punjab government has announced the launch of the province’s first-ever E-Taxi Scheme, aimed at providing eco-friendly and affordable transport to the public under its “Transport Vision 2030”.

The initiative is expected to reduce air pollution, cut fuel expenses, and improve urban mobility across the province.

According to details, 1,100 electric taxis will be distributed in the first phase of the scheme. Interested applicants can submit their forms online at e-taxi.punjab.gov.pk until October 5, 2025.

Out of the total 1,100 e-taxis, 1,000 vehicles have been allocated for fleet owners, with a minimum of 10 vehicles per owner.

One thousand e-taxis have been set aside for individual drivers registered with Transport Network Companies (TNCs). Of these, 70 vehicles are allocated for male drivers and 30 for females.

Officials believe that the initiative will help to reduce air pollution, lower fuel costs, and provide modern travel facilities to citizens. The scheme is also expected to generate new employment opportunities and improve urban mobility across Punjab.

So far, the scheme has received 1,027 applications, including 2 from fleet owners and 1,025 from individual drivers, with a total of 5,401 registrations on the portal.

Read More:Punjab CM orders reduction in transport fares after diesel price cut

Officials stated that the scheme is designed to promote sustainable transport while also creating employment opportunities and reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

In support of the initiative, the provincial government recently finalized a financing arrangement for electric vehicles (EVs). Under the approved plan, partner banks will offer loans of up to Rs. 6.5 million, with the government covering interest costs.

Buyers will pay a subsidized down payment, and for EVs priced between Rs. 4 million and Rs. 10 million, the Punjab government will contribute Rs. 585,000 toward the buyer’s initial payment.