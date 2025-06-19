Eva Mendes spills her summer plans with Ryan Gosling, daughters

Former Latin actor and a mother of two, Eva Mendes, has shared a rare glimpse of her summer plans with her longtime partner Ryan Gosling and their daughters.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, Latin diva Eva Mendes, who has been in a relationship with Hollywood A-lister Ryan Gosling for over a decade, and shares two kids with him, gave a rare sneak peek into her personal life when asked about the summer time plans for the family of four.

“I have no idea. We just go with the flow,” she said. “I’m not blaming my kids, but summer is their time to be kids, and I’m really taking it in.”

Mendes continued to share, “Our little one turned 9 last week, and our oldest one is 10. I know these moments are fleeting. I just want to be with them.”

“Whatever I’m doing, as long as I’m with them and Ryan, of course, that’s where I’m happiest,” she added.

Notably, Eva Mendes, 51, and Ryan Gosling, 44, who started dating in September 2011, after starring together in Derek Cianfrance’s crime epic ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’, share two daughters: Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 9.