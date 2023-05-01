Evacuation mission for Pakistanis in Sudan to be completed next week

ISLAMABAD: The evacuation mission for stranded Pakistanis in the conflict-hit Sudan will be completed next week, ARY News quoted diplomatic sources on Monday.

The evacuation mission for stranded Pakistanis in the conflict-hit Sudan is entering its conclusive phase and it will be completed next week, diplomatic sources told ARY News.

It was learnt that the evacuation of nearly 1,000 nationals will be completed within the next 24 to 48 hours. Nearly 1,500 to 1,700 Pakistanis were trapped at the start of civil war in Sudan.

READ: 93 MORE STRANDED PAKISTANIS IN SUDAN REACH ISLAMABAD

Sources said that 636 nationals had landed at Karachi airport so far who were brought back to the country through five special flights of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) en route Jeddah.

Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight brought 93 more nationals to Islamabad, increasing the number of repatriated Pakistanis to 729.

Sources added that the government formulated the evacuation policy to repatriate common nationals first and then diplomats, unlike other countries.

Earlier, Amir Muqam said that the government will continue its efforts till the return of all Pakistanis from Sudan.

READ: ANOTHER 139 PAKISTANIS BROUGHT HOME FROM SUDAN

He said Saudi Arabia has extended full help in the evacuation process. He said the government is bearing all the expenses of the evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan to their homes in Pakistan.

Talking to our correspondent Bilal Mehsud, the evacuated people commended the government’s timely decisions and support extended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their safe return to their homeland.

Pakistan’s embassy in Sudan was in constant touch with the Pakistanis living there and was providing them with all possible facilities. The embassy in Sudan had created a WhatsApp group to remain in touch with Pakistanis who were advised to stay at home.

It is pertinent to mention here that fighting between the RSF and Sudan’s army erupted, derailing an internationally backed plan for a transition to a civilian democracy four years after the fall of autocrat Omar al-Bashir to mass protests and two years after a military coup.

Comments