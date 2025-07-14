Evan Rachel Wood Confirms Absence from Practical Magic 2

In a heartfelt revelation that has stirred the Practical Magic fandom, Evan Rachel Wood, who portrayed Kylie Owens in the 1998 romantic fantasy film, has confirmed she will not be returning for the highly anticipated sequel, Practical Magic 2.

The announcement, made via a candid Instagram Stories post on July 11, 2025, has sparked a wave of disappointment among fans who cherished her role as the eldest daughter of Sandra Bullock’s character, Sally Owens.

Wood, now 37, expressed her eagerness to reprise her role, stating, “I am getting asked about this a lot, so I’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the #PracticalMagic sequel. I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are re-casting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.” Her words reflect a deep connection to the original film, where, at just 11 years old, she brought youthful energy to the Owens family’s magical world.

The original Practical Magic, directed by Griffin Dunne and based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel, followed the lives of witch sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman), raised by their quirky aunts, Jet (Dianne Wiest) and Franny (Stockard Channing), in a small town. The film, though not a box-office hit, earned a cult following for its blend of whimsy, romance, and supernatural charm. Wood’s character, Kylie, was a pivotal part of Sally’s journey as a mother navigating her magical heritage and a family curse that doomed the men they loved.

The sequel, set for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026, is already generating buzz with the return of Bullock and Kidman as the Owens sisters, alongside Wiest and Channing as the beloved aunts. New cast members, including Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod, signal a generational expansion, with King rumored to play one of Sally’s daughters, though it’s unclear if she will take on Kylie’s role. Directed by Susanne Bier and written by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett, Practical Magic 2 aims to honor the original’s legacy while drawing from Hoffman’s broader literary universe, possibly including elements from her 2021 novel, The Book of Magic.

Wood’s absence has raised eyebrows, particularly since Bullock and Kidman are not only starring but also serving as executive producers, suggesting they may have had input in the casting decisions. The decision to recast Kylie, reportedly to align with the ages of characters in Hoffman’s Rules of Magic prequel, has left some fans feeling that a piece of the original’s heart is missing. “Kylie was such a spark in the first film,” one fan wrote on X, echoing the sentiment of many who hoped to see Wood reunite with her on-screen family.

Despite the snub, Wood’s statement radiates gratitude and grace. She acknowledged the film’s enduring impact, noting its significance to her early career and its devoted audience. “I would have happily rejoined my sisters,” she reiterated, underscoring her willingness to contribute even a small moment to the sequel. Her openness has only deepened fans’ appreciation, with many expressing support on social media and calling for the filmmakers to reconsider.

As production continues, the Practical Magic 2 team has emphasized their commitment to staying “faithful” to the original’s spirit. Producer Denise Di Novi told Entertainment Weekly, “We’re going to be very respectful to the characters, story, and locations,” promising a sequel that honors the Owens family’s legacy while introducing new faces. Whether the recasting of Kylie will alter the story’s dynamic remains to be seen, but Wood’s absence is a poignant reminder of the challenges in balancing nostalgia with fresh storytelling.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing Bullock, Kidman, Wiest, and Channing weave their magic once more, with new talents adding to the enchanted tapestry. While Evan Rachel Wood won’t be part of this chapter, her heartfelt message ensures her connection to the Practical Magic universe remains unbroken, leaving fans hopeful for a future nod to her iconic role.