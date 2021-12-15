Even my sister failed in teachers’ recruitment test in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani Wednesday said that 47,000 teachers are recruited on merit in the province and it was evident from the fact that his own sister was not able to clear the exam, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking from a scholarship ceremony of a private university in Karachi, Ghani said that they have brought improvement in the education system of the province.

“I have personally devised the education policy and remained committed to merit-based recruitments that also saw my sister failing in the process,” he said.

Saeed Ghani claimed that books introduced by the Sindh province in the curriculum are better among all provinces and it could even be adopted by other provinces. He, however, said that adopting mediums of education as Sindhi, English and Urdu is the right of parents.

He said that the provincial government has also introduced education scholarships for 10,000 children of labourers besides also launching the Benazir Mazdoor Card initiative for the social security of the labourers.

He recalled that in his earlier days, his father was unable to pay his school fee and his mother had to sell clothes to provide education to them.

