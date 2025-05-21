Event to honour Field Marshal Asim Munir postponed at his request

In the wake of the tragic attack on children in Khuzdar, a ceremony to honour Field Marshal Asim Munir at the Presidency has been postponed, ARY news reported on Wednesday.

Field Marshal requested the Aiwan-e-Sadar to postpone the ceremony in his honour later in the day, today after Khuzdar school bus attack that claimed lives of five including three children.

According to the official statement, the presidential event was postponed at the request of Field Marshal Munir due to the deeply distressing incident in Khuzdar.

Field Marshal Munir will now accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on an emergency visit to Quetta to personally assess the situation and offer support.

The Presidency confirmed that the decision reflects the gravity of the situation and the leadership’s solidarity with the affected families.

Read more: Field Marshal Asim Munir honors sacrifices of martyrs at GHQ Ceremony

Yesterday, the federal cabinet approved the promotion of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.

The decision was taken the federal cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.