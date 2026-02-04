Everton women part ways with coach Brian Sorensen amid league struggles

Everton parted ways with coach Brian Sorensen on Wednesday after nearly four years in charge, after struggling this season in the Women’s Super League, where the club sit ninth after winning three of their 14 matches.

Brian Sorensen led Everton to eighth-place finishes in the last two campaigns, but an eight-match winless streak between September and December has left them battling to avoid the bottom of the table and the threat of a relegation play-off.

The 45-year-old won his last match in charge, with Everton beating Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday to earn their first home win of the league season and go four points clear of bottom side Liverpool.

“Sunday’s first win of the season at Goodison Park was important, but it has become evident that a change of direction is necessary to ensure the progression on the pitch we are all striving for,” Everton CEO Angus Kinnear said in a statement.

Everton U-18 coach Scott Phelan will take charge of the team on an interim basis, with a trip to London City Lionesses set for Sunday.

Earlier last year, Everton boss David Moyes was delighted for newcomer Jack Grealish after he assisted on both goals in their 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, saying he played like he had something to prove.

The 29-year-old Grealish joined Everton on loan from Manchester City to revive his stalled international career after starting only seven league games for City last season. He was also left off England’s squad for last year’s European Championship.

“I think the boy who we saw playing for Man City in the year they won the treble is a really exciting player. And I hope he can get back,” Moyes said.

“He was game for it. Didn’t try to shirk anything. He didn’t want off after 60 minutes. He wanted to show that he’s the real deal.