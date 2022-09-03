Every family in flood-hit areas to get one-month ration: Sindh govt

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Memon Saturday sought proper coordination for streamlining relief goods to all flood victims in the province and asked the welfare organizations to coordinate with the local administration for reaching out to every affectee, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser, Sharjeel Memon asked the NGOs and philanthropists to approach local administration or PDMA for coordination.

“It should not be like this that some people are getting more goods while the others are abandoned completely,” he said, adding that a uniform distribution could only be ensured if through proper coordination among the welfare organisations and the local administration.

He further shared that some incidents of relief goods being snatched are also reported in flood-hit areas and said that these incidents could be avoided if local administration is being informed and proper security is provided to them.

“Coordination between all stakeholders assisting flood victims will help in reaching out to every affected person,” he said.

Sharjeel Memom further announced that every family in the flood-hit areas will get a month’s ration from the provincial government.

