Evidence of horse trading of PTI MPAs surfaces

LAHORE: Evidence of horse trading of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) has surfaced ahead of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ongoing horse trading bids have been exposed by ARY News to retain Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz as the Punjab chief minister after the ruling party lost the majority in the provincial assembly following the by-polls on 20 constituencies.

The statements of the PTI MPAs came forth about the attempts to reach them for buying their loyalties by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

PTI MPA Amir Inayat said in his statement that PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar offered Rs250 million and MPA Rahila made a phone call to him. Tarar tried to buy his vote at the price of Rs250 million in the forthcoming Punjab CM elections, he added.

Amir Inayat revealed that Attaullah Tarar also told him to contact and persuade other MPAs and vowed to fulfil their desired amount of money for cooperating with the PML-N in the CM elections. He added that he recorded his telephonic conversation with MPA Rahila and Tarar.

One more PTI MPA Fouzia Abbas, while talking to ARY News programme Power Play, said that she was being contacted by different people to offer money for changing her loyalty to the political party.

She said that she was called 10 to 15 times from different telephone numbers which she did not receive. MPA Fouzia Abbas said that she was offered money which she rejected.

Abbas added that a voice note was also sent to her WhatsApp when she did not receive the direct phone calls. She clarified that she did not change her loyalty and is still standing with PTI.

In the WhatsApp voice note, the PTI MPA was told that she was being contacted for verification purposes by Ashfaq Ali, a sub-inspector special branch of Rahim Yar Khan.

