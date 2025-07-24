Evil Dead Burn teases fans with first glimpse from the set

The Evil Dead franchise is rising once again as the upcoming spinoff Evil Dead Burn has officially begun filming.

The announcement came from director Sébastien Vaniček, who shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, giving fans their first look at the new horror chapter in development.

Evil Dead Burn marks the sixth film in the cult horror series that began with Sam Raimi’s 1981 original, The Evil Dead.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, fans now have a glimpse of what’s happening on set, raising excitement for what’s to come.

The new film is directed by French filmmaker Vaniček, who is also co-writing the script with Florent Bernard.

The two previously worked together on Infested, a creature thriller that was well received in 2023.

Now, they’re bringing their unique touch to Evil Dead Burn, blending past influences with a fresh vision.

The cast of new horror movie includes Luciane Buchanan, Hunter Doohan, Souheila Yacoub, and Tandi Wright.

With a strong lineup and an experienced team behind the camera, expectations are high for this latest entry in the horror saga.

Vaniček has shared that his take on Evil Dead Burn will balance the wild energy of Sam Raimi’s original work with the darker tone seen in more recent versions.

He wants to keep the spirit of the franchise alive while adding something more grounded and unsettling for today’s audience.

Although no plot details have been revealed yet, the behind-the-scenes photos show the team in action, suggesting that the creative process is already in full swing.

The photos were taken in New Zealand, where the film is being shot.

Evil Dead Burn is set for release on 24 July 2026. As production continues, fans can expect more updates, but for now, the first peek behind the curtain has already made a strong impression.

This next chapter in the Evil Dead legacy is officially underway and Evil Dead Burn is ready to deliver a new wave of horror.