Ex-AJK PM Sardar Tanveer moves court for post-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday moved the court for post-arrest bail, ARY News reported.

Yesterday, the former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, was arrested in a case related to an attack on a company’s office.

As per details, the plea was filed in session court seeking post-arrest bail in the case registered at Margalla Police Station.

The plea stated that an agreement has been finalised between both the parties, hereby the court is urged to accept the bail plea.

According to sources, he is accused of trying to seize the central offices and important documents of Centaurus Mall.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Colonel (retd) Tipu Sultan, Deputy Security In-charge of The Centaurus Mall, naming Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Muhammad Ali, Anil Sultan, Rizwan, and other unknown individuals as accused.

As per the FIR, the ex-AJK premiere, accompanied by an armed group of 20 to 25 individuals, entered office 1708 of Centaurus Mall by breaking the lock, with intentions to take control of the premises.

However, their attempt was thwarted by the vigilant security guards. Sardar Tanveer allegedly issued threats to kill Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and Sardar Dr Rashid Ilyas Khan, along with their colleagues.

The FIR further states that these individuals subjected the security officer to physical assault, and upon receiving information about the incident, law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, where Sardar Tanveer allegedly fired at Colonel (retd) Tipu Sultan, narrowly missing him.