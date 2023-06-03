Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas announces to move forward with Jahangir Tareen

Former AJK prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Saturday announced support for senior politician Jehangir Tareen, saying that he will move forward with the latter, ARY News reported.

“We and Jahangir Tareen want to move forward together,” the PTI defector said while talking to media after holding a meeting with Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Responding to a question, Tanveer Ilyas said consultation was underway regarding the formation of a new party. “You will hear good news soon,” he added.

Speaking alongside Ilyas, former Punjab minister Nauman Langrial, said that they will welcome anyone who is ready to leave the PTI and its narrative.

Earlier, Tanveer Ilyas held a meeting with Tareen where matters pertaining to the current political situation of the country was discussed. The discussion also focused on the formation of a new political party.

The former AJK PM discussed the future of politics with the Tareen group. Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Awn Chaudhry was also present during the meeting.

Tareen has planned to launch his new political party this month and is currently holding consultations with his political companions. Tareen also held important meetings with prominent personalities and his legal team in Islamabad.

Moreover, Tareen also held consultations with his legal team to challenge his disqualification. The politician is expected to depart for Lahore today after concluding his meetings in the federal capital.