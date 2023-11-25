27.9 C
Ex-army officers sentenced for inciting sedition: ISPR

By Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistani military’s Field General Court Martial (FGCM) has convicted two former officers of the Pakistan Army under the Pakistan Army Act 1952, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Saturday. 

According to the army’s media wing, the military court has awarded 14 years of rigorous imprisonment to Major (retd) Adil Farooq Raja while Captain (retd) Haider Mehdi has been awarded 12 years in jail.

“Ranks of both officers were fortified, both were charged for violation of OSA and espionage”, the ISPR statement added.

