Ex-captain questions Shadab Khan’s return; Highlights snub of domestic stars Sufyan, Maaz

KARACHI: A former captain of the Pakistan cricket team has questioned the selection of the T20 squad, pointing out that domestic performers Maaz Sadaqat and Sufyan Muqeem were neglected in favor of Shadab Khan’s return, ARY News reported.

The inclusion of Shadab Khan for the T20 series against Sri Lanka became a top trend on social media, with many fans expressing astonishment over his selection.

Former captain Rashid Latif also took to social media to share his views on Shadab’s sudden inclusion.

On his X handle, Rashid Latif posted: “Shadab Khan has been included in the T20 squad against Sri Lanka, but domestic performers Maaz Sadaqat and Sufyan Muqeem were neglected in the selection process.”

While young, aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay has received his maiden call-up for the series, Haris Rauf was notably excluded from the team.

It is pertinent to mention that Shadab Khan is currently participating in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he has had limited batting opportunities.

His selection comes as he returns to the national side after recovering from shoulder surgery.

Earlier, today, Pakistan announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place in January 2026.

Salman Ali Agha will captain Pakistan cricket team during the tour. Wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Mohammad Nafay has earned his maiden call-up to the national T20 side, while all-rounder Shadab Khan has returned following shoulder surgery.

The squad also includes Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah. Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq complete the selection.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to depart for Sri Lanka in phases on January 4 and 5.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will contest a three-match T20 International series, with all fixtures set to be played in Dambulla on January 7, 9 and 11 January.

Meanwhile, the deadline for submitting preliminary squads for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is January 7. Teams are permitted to make changes to their squads without approval up to that date.

However, any alterations made within one week of the start of the tournament will require approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from February 7 to March 8, with Pakistan placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia.