Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim led PML-N Sindh lawyers wing, confirms son

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Hasan Rana, the son of former chief judge of the Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim, has admitted that his father led the PML-N Sindh lawyers wing as vice president, a day after the ex-judge’s allegations against former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice retd Saqib Nisar created a controversy, ARY NEWS reported.

He made the revelation during the ARY NEWS program, Off the Record, and said that his father’s affiliation with the PML-N was not hidden from anyone.

Ahmed Hasan Rana, who is also a counsel of his father in contempt of court case at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), further said that he had not completely gone through the content of the statement on oath submitted by Shamim Rana.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PML-N leader Musadik Malik also confirmed the association of Shamim Rana with the PML-N and said that he would however not comment on the allegation leveled by the former judge.

In a report on Monday, it emerged that former Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Justice (retd) Rana Shamim, whose remarks against former CJP Saqib Nisar are being debated, has reportedly been benefitted during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure.

According to details, Rana Shamim took oath under PCO in 2007 and was later posted as chief judge of the Gilgit Baltistan during the PML-N tenure in 2015.

He was earlier posted as Chairman Press Council of Pakistan in 2014 during the PML-N tenure.

The son of Rana Shamim, Rana Hasan, was also reportedly made additional advocate general of Punjab by the Nawaz Sharif-led party in 2017.

Former CJ Gilgit Baltistan had claimed former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.

The CJ IHC had taken notice of the matter after the name of a sitting HC judge appeared in the controversy that took place after allegations of the former CJ GB.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!