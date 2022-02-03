Ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed seeks foolproof security from govt

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has sought foolproof security from the government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed had written a letter to the interior ministry seeking foolproof security for him and his family members. The letter had been sent through the Supreme Court (SC) deputy registrar on January 27.

He requested the interior ministry to retain his security arrangements as he gave rulings on several high-profile cases including terrorism, extrajudicial killings, minorities rights, encroachments and others.

In his letter, ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed sought Rangers security for his residence and travel.

