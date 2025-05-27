Ex-husband Ben Affleck is like a ‘brother’ to Jennifer Garner

Soon-to-be bride again, actor Jennifer Garner reportedly considers her ex-husband Ben Affleck like a ‘brother’ now.

As reported by foreign media, actor Jennifer Garner, ex-wife of Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck, is all set to marry her longtime beau, John Miller, soon, and if the buzz is true, her ex-husband and co-parent would be banned from their wedding.

“John is happy his previous ultimatum worked and Ben’s not stinking up their romance with his clinginess, but now he’s taking his hard-line tactics a step further and insisting that Ben be banned from the wedding,” an insider told the publication. “Having Ben there would attract too much attention and distract from the meaning and purpose of their special day.”

“Plus, it would be a nightmare for John to have to talk to Ben. Anytime they’re in the same room together, it’s awkward,” the person added.

Moreover, the source also mentioned that Garner is ‘tired’ of telling her husband-to-be that ‘Ben’s like a brother to her’.

“John understands there will be instances like that because of the kids, but he wants boundaries, and he wants Ben to respect them. But first, Jen needs to draw them and make them clear to her errant ex,” the source shared. However, added that the ‘Accountant’ actor, who shares three children with Garner; Violet, Fin and Samuel, believes that he has already ‘been forced to sacrifice a lot’ for Miller.

It is worth noting here that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who were married for 13 years, starting from 2005, announced their separation in 2015, before finalising their divorce three years later.

Following her divorce from Affleck, Garner started dating businessman John Miller in 2018. The couple parted ways for a year in 2020, before resuming their years-long relationship in 2021.

