Ex-IGP Major (r) Ziaul Hassan’s son arrested in Jinnah House case

LAHORE: Police on Friday arrested Rizwan Zia, son of Major (retired) Ziaul Hassan, who remained IGP Punjab and Sindh, in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

The arrest was made after geo fencing record of the Jinnah House attack case. Rizwan Zia, who is also the son-in-law of a former Pakistan Army officer, was rounded up for his involvement in the vandalism, and the ransacking of Jinnah House.

Further investigation is underway from Rizwan Zia.

In another development on Thursday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted the custody of 16 miscreants – involved in the Jinnah house vandalism case – to a commanding officer under Military Act.

The commanding officer sought the custody of 16 miscreants under the Military Act after which the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) swiftly responded to the commanding officer’s request and granted the custody of miscreants involved in Jinnah house vandalism.

Former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Akram Usman, along with the 16 accused, has been handed over to the commanding officer for further proceedings.