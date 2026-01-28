Ex-India all-rounder picks Pakistan as T20 World Cup semi-finalist

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has predicted that Pakistan would reach the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin on 7 February across India and Sri Lanka.

Irfan’s unveiled his choice on Star Sports, alongside several other Indian cricketers, who also named their semi-finalists team for the mega event.

Among the panel comprising former Indian cricketers — Robin Uthappa, Anil Kumble, Aakash Chopra, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Kaif and Suresh Raina,

only Irfan Pathan included Pakistan in his list of teams expected to reach the last four.

Besides, Pakistan, the all-rounder chose Australia, India and England to reach the semi-final.

The marquee event will run until March 8, featuring 20 teams competing across a packed schedule of 55 matches, including the semi-finals and final.

The 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five, with the top two sides from each group progressing to the Super Eight stage, where the race to the knockout rounds will intensify.

The opening match of the marquee event is scheduled between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo.

Pakistan is drawn into Group A alongside India, Netherlands, USA and Namibia, with their all matches scheduled in Sri Lanka as per hybrid model.

Pakistan will play their second fixture against the USA on 10 February, followed by the highly anticipated clash between Pakistan and India, set to be held on 15 February in Colombo.

The winner of the 2009 edition, last group stage match will be against Namibia on 18 February.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad

Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (WK), and Usman Tariq.

Pakistan World Cup fixtures

Pakistan vs Netherlands: February 7, Colombo

Pakistan vs USA: February 10, Colombo

Pakistan vs India: February 15, Colombo

Pakistan vs Namibia: February 18, Colombo