Ex-India coach slams Indian cricket, calls Ranjhi Trophy 'useless'

The former India coach slammed Indian cricket and called the Ranjhi trophy useless and a shame for not picking a player who is performing well.

The former India coach and pacer Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter and criticized Indian cricket for not picking Jalaj Saxena who was the highest wicket-taker in the last Ranji Trophy.

He slammed the Indian cricket management and said that “there are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket.” and one of them is not picking Jalaj Saxena even for the South Zone team.

The former pacer termed Jalaj Saxena’s omission ‘baffling’ as he was most successful in domestic cricket.

Meanwhile, Jalaj Saxena himself was shocked too, he also took to Twitter and sarcastically asked to check if this has ever happened in Indian domestic cricket history.

He said in his tweet “Highest wicket-taker in Ranji trophy in India ( Elite Group) didn’t get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone,”.

