Ex-LDA DG Ahad Cheema permitted to travel abroad

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday permitted former director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema to travel abroad.

The court granted Cheema one-time permission to fly out of the country against submission of surety bonds worth Rs2 million.

The former LDA DG moved an application in the court requesting it to allow him to travel to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

Cheema is facing a number of corruption cases, including Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme, Paragon Housing Society, and asset beyond means references.

Last year in April, he was released from jail on bail. He remained incarcerated for over three years. A BPS-19 PAS officer, Cheema was the head of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during the last PML-N government.

Also, in recognition of his services in constructing the Lahore metro, Ahad Cheema was conferred the award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the then president.

