Ex-MPA Nazir Chohan granted bail in by-poll clash case

LAHORE: A local court on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nazir Chohan in an alleged armed clash case, ARY News reported.

The PML-N leader was produced before Duty Magistrate Muhammad Asif on completion of his four-day physical remand.

The PTI MPA Shabbir Gujar along with injured Adil Mehmood also appeared before the court. The court was apprised that both parties had reached a compromise and they did not want to pursue further action against each other.

The court then granted bail to the PML-N leader and directed him to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 to secure bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chohan was arrested in relation to an armed clash between the PTI and PML-N workers during the by-election for PP-167.

Earlier in June, the son of a PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar was injured after PML-N candidate Chohan attacked a party office in Lahore during election campaign.

PTI candidate Khalid Gujjar had claimed that their office in PP167 was attacked by Nazir Chohan who tore apart their banners as his guards opened fire.

