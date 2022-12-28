Ex-MQM London worker killed in Karachi

KARACHI: A former worker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) was gunned down in an apparent target killing incident in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The alleged target killing incident took place in the Hussainabad area of Karachi.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a welding shop in the Hussainabad area, leaving two persons injured. One of the two wounded persons succumbed to injuries before being taken to the hospital.

Rescue officials shifted the body and the injured person to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance. The deceased man was identified as Shehzad.

Police told the media that the deceased man was an active worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L).

Police contingents rushed to the scene and started a thorough investigation in all aspects.

Yesterday, a young man was shot and killed by Shaheen Force officials in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar on Tuesday. The slain youth was identified as Amir.

The police officials from Shaheen Force – a specialised unit established to curb street crimes in Karachi – shot and killed a young man namely Amir.

Police claimed that Shaheen Force personnel asked motorcyclists to stop but they refused to obey their command. While trying to flee from the scene, the motorcyclists allegedly opened fire at the cops.

Police said that an accused was killed in retaliation by the personnel. Police added that the department is checking the criminal record of the killed man. They also claimed that they also recovered used rounds of the bullets fired by the accused men.

On the other hand, the mother of the slain youth told the media that the policemen have ‘murdered’ her son. She said that Amir works at Fishery with his brother. The woman said how a man can commit robbery with a girl.

Eyewitnesses said four police personnel gunned down Amir on the staircase in front of them. They also questioned the reason for the police shooting over the suspicion of robbery when he is standing with a minor girl.

