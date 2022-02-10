Ex-municipal commissioner, two aides produced in NAB hearing

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court heard corruption case against Ex-municipal commissioner Korangi and two others on Thursday, ARY News reported.

National Accountability Bureau prosecutor pleaded for 14 days’ physical remand of accused Masroor Memon, Vikash and Dharamveer, for further interrogation.

“The accused signed vouchers, cheques and receipts for fuel payments,” prosecutor said. The NAB lawyer requested remand of accused for questioning about the data recovered from their mobile phones.

Ex-municipal commissioner Masroor Memon’s lawyer said, it seems the accountability bureau working with ‘pick and choose’. “My client is not being allowed meal from home and medicines,” the lawyer said.

“Not a single rupee recovered from my accused,” the counsel of co-accused Vikash said.

The lawyers also pleaded for allowing the family members to meet the accused.

The NAB in January claimed arresting former municipal commissioner of the Karachi’s Korangi district and his two accomplices and recovered gold bricks and a huge cache of foreign currency from their possession.

NAB Rawalpindi arrested Masroor Memon along with account officer Vikash, and audit officer Dharam Veer from Karachi.

During the operation, the sources said that TT receipts showing transfer of millions of rupees have been recovered besides also getting a hand on gold bricks, and a large amount of foreign currency in dollars, dirhams, and Saudi Riyal.

“The NAB authorities had to use machines to count the foreign currency,” they said.

The municipal commissioner for Korangi has been blamed for corrupt practices in oil purchases and other official works.

NAB Rawalpindi acquired three-day transit remand of the suspects from a court in order to shift them to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

Comments