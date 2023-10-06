Ex-PA secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti gets bail

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Friday granted bail to former PA secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti in corruption case, ARY News reported.

Mr Bhatti, who served as principal secretary to chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rule in Punjab, was granted bail by ACE judge Ali Raza.

The court directed Muhammad Khan Bhatti to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million to secure bail.

Earlier this month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested former principal secretary Bhatti in corruption case.

As per details, NAB spokesperson said that Bhatti is accused of corruption in development contracts worth Rs 1 billion.

The spokesperson stated that Muhammad Bhatti is involved in illegal appointments across Gujrat and approved 116 schemes through them.