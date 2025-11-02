Ex premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stabilized after heart procedure

MUREE: Former prime minister and head of the Awam Pakistan Party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, suffered a heart attack on Saturday and underwent surgery after the attack, ARY News reported.

According to the ex-premier’s family, two stents were placed in his heart as he underwent the procedure for his ailment in a hospital in his hometown, Murree.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s health condition has now improved, his family apprised.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed, had been shifted to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.

Sources stated that Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed was shifted to the hospital due to a chest infection and is currently undergoing various tests.

The test reports will determine whether he will remain in the hospital or be transferred back to the prison after receiving immediate treatment for his diagnosed illness.

Another PTI leader, former Governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, is also hospitalized for an infection. On the other hand, the party Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also hospitalized in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Lahore.

Earlier, in the evening today, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders called on PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Ex-federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, and ex-MNA Mehmood Moulvi held a meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), where the PTI Vice-Chairman has been brought for treatment.

The meeting focused on the country’s current political situation, with the leaders also exchanging views on political matters concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The meeting is considered an important development regarding the current situation of the country.

Former PTI leaders from Karachi, including Imran Ismail, had reportedly been in Lahore for the last two days. It is stated that these former PTI leaders consistently keep in touch with each other.