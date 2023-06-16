Ex-principal secretary Azam Khan goes ‘missing’

ISLAMABAD: Azam Khan, the former principal secretary of former prime minister Imran Khan, has gone missing, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting his family members.

According to details, the family members of Azam Khan – the former principal secretary – lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad.

The FIR – which was lodged by nephew – stated that his uncle did not return home after leaving yesterday evening, and his mobile phone is also switched off.

Following the filing of the complaint, the police said that they were actively looking into the case and will make a decision once the investigation is concluded.

Khan was part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) government, which was ousted in 2022. He was a grade 21 officer till the tenure of the previous government. In 2017, he served as chief secretary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On September 28, an alleged audio of ex-PM Imran Khan and his aide Azam Khan discussing US cypher, which the PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of his government, was leaked.

In the alleged conversation, Azam Khan can be heard informing former prime minister Khan about the controversial diplomatic cable.