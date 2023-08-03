Ex-principal secretary Tahir Khurshid summoned by FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned ex-principal secretary of former Punjab CM, Tahir Khurshid and three other bureaucrats on August 7 in connection with the probe into the money laundering case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The FIA Lahore office summoned Tahir Khurshid – the ex-principal secretary of former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar – and three other bureaucrats including Saleh Saeed, Usman Moazzam and Ahmed Aziz.

The accused persons have been directed to provide records of recruitments from 2018 and 2023 besides submitting the details of FBR particulars, properties and foreign visits.

The accused bureaucrats were directed to give details about their connections with Farah Khan.

In July, a Lahore district court had declared Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – an absconder over his continued absence in the money laundering case. Moonis is currently living in Spain.

The FIA had pleaded to declare Elahi an absconder for not appearing before the investigation agency even after issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

The court also started the process to freeze his assets, computerized national identity card, passport, and bank accounts.