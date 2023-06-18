Ex-PTI MPA Nazir Ahmed leaves party

A former member of the provincial assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Nazir Ahmed has announced to part ways with the party, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ex-MPA Nazir Ahmed belongs to Sillanwali town of Punjab’s Sargodha district. In a statement, Ahmed strongly condemned May 9 riots and said that he has never backed the politics of violence.

He confirmed that he is leaving the party due to May 9 incidents.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

On May 31, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) from NA 166 Muhammad Asghar Shah decided to leave the party.

The former MNA announced that he is leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as he can no longer continue his journey with them.

He condemned the May 9 riots and asked to punish those who were involved in attacks on military instalments.