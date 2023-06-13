Ex-Punjab minister arrested from outside Judicial Complex

ISLAMABAD: Police on Tuesday arrested former Punjab minister Ali Afzal Sahi from outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The former Punjab minister reached ATC to seek interim bail in the case registered against him at Golra police station.

The lawyer of Ali Afzal Sahi said his client appeared before the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas for an extension in interim bail.

The police arrested my client when he came out of the Judicial Complex after getting an extension in interim bail until July 3, Barrister Qasim Ali said.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said the former Punjab minister has been arrested in separate cases registered against him.