Chatha’s presser: ECP committee misses deadline to submit report

ISLAMABAD: The high-level committee, constituted by Election Commission of Pakistan, seems to have missed the deadline to submit a report on allegations by former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha, accusing ECP and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of involvement in the ‘election rigging’, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that high-level committee – constituted to probe the claims made by the former commissioner – met today under the chairmanship of ECP member Sindh Nisar Durrani.

The committee review the progress made so far on the investigation into Liaquat Ali Chatha’s allegations. Meanwhile, the committee has recorded statements of returning officers (ROs) of 13 National Assembly (NA) constituencies and 26 provincial assembly constituencies.

The written statements of district returning officers and returning officers were included in the investigation report, sources claimed. The committee was directed to submit an investigation report within three days.

Sources added that the committee will devise recommendations, sought by the election commission, by tomorrow.

In a shocking ‘revelation’, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha – who stepped down from his post – dropped a bombshell on Saturday, confessing to be involved in rigging the Pakistan general elections 2024, adding another layer of controversy to the already disputed polls.

Taking responsibility for what he termed a “heinous crime,” Chatha implicated not only himself but also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of involvement in the ‘rigging’ — a claim denied by the ECP and the CJP.

The presser came almost a week after the Feb 8 general elections as the ECP has already been in the crosshairs of several rigging allegations amidst PTI and other political parties’ nationwide protests, claiming they were deprived of their mandate.

Chattha revealed that on Saturday morning he thought of committing suicide but then he decided to ‘expose’ the entire rigging fiasco. “I want to die a peaceful death” he added.

Meanwhile, the ECP flatly rejected the rigging allegations put forth by Liaquat Ali Chatta against the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The spokesperson said in a statement that neither the ECP nor any of its officials instructed the Rawalpindi commissioner to change election results under his jurisdiction.

Commissioners of any division do not have a direct role in conducting elections; they are neither District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs), nor Presiding Officers (POs), the spokesperson noted.

Following the presser, Liaquat Ali Chattha was transferred and Rawalpindi Development Authority DG Saif Anwar Jappa was given the additional charge.