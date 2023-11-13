25.9 C
Former senator surrenders before court

ISLAMABAD: The former senator Waqar Ahmed Khan has surrendered before the high court after returning to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Ex-Senator Waqar Ahmed – who was wanted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) – surrendered before the Islamabad High Court after reaching Pakistan.

Another accused in an NAB case has returned to Pakistan and appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek protective bail.

IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar heard the bail plea of the former senator who was wanted by the NAB Lahore in a corruption case.

Later, the high court approved the 10-day protective bail of Waqar Ahmed Khan and ordered him to appear before the concerned court in Lahore. The IHC stopped the anti-graft watchdog from arresting the ex-senator.

Waqar Ahmed Khan was elected a senator on the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ticket from March 2009 to March 2015.

