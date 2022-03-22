Ex-SHO among two gunned down in Karachi’s Saddar

KARACHI: Motorbike riding gunmen shot dead two persons including a former SHO in Saddar area of the city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Two men identified as Chand Khan and Abdul Rehman were killed in the shooting incident at Zaibunnisa Street of Saddar,” rescue sources said.

Chand Khan Niazi was a former station house officer (SHO) of Kalakot police station. Deceased former police officer was returning after a court hearing, sources said.

“Former police officer was most likely killed by the gang war operatives,” sources said. “He was used to receive life threats from the gang war people,” according to sources. “The killers chased them and shot them dead,” sources said.

“A dismissed police officer and his companion were targeted in Saddar firing incident,” DIG-South Police Sharjeel Kharal told media.

“Nine spent bullets have been found at the crime scene. The killers were two and riding a motorbike,” police officer said.

“It seems a targeted killing incident and likely to have connection with Lyari gang war,” the DIG said. “The incident will be investigated from different angles and aspects,” he said.

“The incident has also been discussed with former SSP-East. A similar incident was happened three months ago, which likely to be connected with this case,” DIG Kharal said.

“The matter also has been discussed with the Additional I.G. Karachi. A team, comprises of the officers of the special investigation unit (SIU) and the anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) will work over the case,” he added.

Comments