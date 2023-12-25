Ex-Sindh text board chairman found involved in ‘corruption’

KARACHI: The caretaker Sindh government on Monday issued a notice to investigate an alleged financial irregularity against Agha Sohail Pathan during his tenure as the head of the Sindh Text Book Board, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the caretaker Sindh government took notice of the corruption in the Sindh Textbook Board and directed to investigate corruption allegations against the former chairman.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a substantial amount, exceeding Rs 10,000,000, was defalcated from the transportation funds.

Additionally, the former chairman reportedly hired around 70 employees – who were drawing salaries while sitting at home – without proper contractual agreements.

In a related development, it has been reported that the Sindh Text Book Board attempted to invest Rs 500,000,000 in a private bank, aimed at investing public funds.

The provincial government has intervened in the matter, halting the processing of the cheque through treasury authorities.