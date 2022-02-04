Ex-ward boy who worked with Dr. Ruth Pfau awaits retirement benefits

At the age of 61, Shah Muhammad Kabir a retired employee of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has been awaiting his pension to fulfill his basic needs.

Shah served 32 years as a ward boy in Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC) in Karachi. He worked alongside Dr. Ruth Pfau, who was hailed as the “Mother Teresa of Pakistan” for her significant role in eradicating Leprosy in Pakistan.

“I served those patients who were rejected by the society and now I have to beg for my hard earned money”. I am not a beggar, but they are forcing me to beg for my own money”, Shah laments.

Shah claims that the total amount which KMC is payable of is 1 million PKR which includes his pension, LPR and gratuity. Due to financial crisis, his son has left the school and now working in a tire shop to support his family.

