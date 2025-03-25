Watch: Ex-world champion boxer attacks husband during divorce proceedings

A shocking video has surfaced showing former world champion boxer Saweety Boora physically attacking her husband, kabaddi player Deepak Niwas Hooda, inside a police station in Hisar, Haryana.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on March 15, has sparked widespread outrage and debate online.

According to reports, Boora had initiated divorce proceedings against Hooda, accusing him of domestic violence and dowry harassment. The viral video shows Boora lunging at Hooda, grabbing him by the throat, and physically attacking him during a heated argument. Family members intervened to separate the couple.

Boora revealed that she had approached the Hisar SP on March 11, seeking a divorce and return of her belongings. Hooda, on the other hand, alleged that he was physically assaulted during police questioning. The couple, both Arjuna awardees, tied the knot in 2022, but their marriage has taken a tumultuous turn.

“I informed the Hisar SP that I no longer want to live with him. I don’t want any money—just a divorce and my belongings. Despite submitting a partial list of my items, no action has been taken. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for justice. I had hoped for a peaceful resolution, but things have only worsened,” Boora was quoted as saying.