Class X exams cancelled, Class XII paper postponed in Middle East

Muscat: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled Class X board examinations and postponed a Class XII exam for schools in Oman and other Middle East countries due to the prevailing regional situation.

In a circular issued on 5 March, the CBSE stated that all Class X examinations scheduled between 7 March 2026 and 11 March 2026 have been cancelled.

The board also confirmed that exams previously postponed on 2 March 2026, 5 March and 6 March have now been cancelled as well.

The board said the method for declaring results for Class X students in the Middle East will be announced at a later date.

For Class XII, the examination scheduled for 7 March 2026 has been postponed, with revised dates to be announced later, according to the circular.

CBSE said it will review the situation again on 7 March and issue further instructions regarding examinations scheduled from 9 March onwards.

The circular applies to CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Students have been advised to remain in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements.

Oman announces online classes for schools due to regional tensions

The Ministry of Education in Oman on Monday announced that schools in Musandam Governorate will shift to online learning due to the prevailing regional situation.

“Due to the current developments in the region, all schools in Musandam Governorate will operate remotely until the end of the week,” the ministry said.