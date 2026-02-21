Grade 8 Annual Exam 2026 date sheet revealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Education, Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority has released the official date sheet for the Grade 8 Annual Examination 2026, outlining a four-day schedule set to begin in March.

According to the schedule, Grade 8 final exams will begin from March 9 to March 12, 2026, with all papers taking place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The examinations will open with the mathematics paper on Monday, March 9, followed by Urdu on Tuesday, March 10, English paper on Wednesday, March 11, and the last paper, Science, on Thursday, March 12.

The authority stated that schools will conduct all other Grade 8 papers under the School Based Assessment (SBA) model using the IBS facility. It added that the schedule for remaining subjects, along with the End of Year Term Assessment 2026 for other grades, will be shared separately.

Candidates have been instructed not to bring calculators, mobile phones, smart watches, or any other electronic devices into the examination center. Students are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the paper.

To gain entry, students have to present their B Form and roll number slip. They are also required to bring a blue or black ballpoint pen and a clipboard, while candidates appearing in the mathematics paper must carry their own geometry box.

The authority further emphasized that students must use only the provided answer booklet for both objective and subjective sections and that no additional sheets will be issued. Candidates are not allowed to leave the examination hall before the conclusion of the paper.