Except one, Sindh police officers defy CM’s order over transfers    

KARACHI: Amid a deepening row between the Centre and the province over the transfer of Sindh police officers, all of them except one have resumed their new charges, defying an order from Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has issued directives to 11 Sindh police officers, who were transferred from the province under the new rotation policy, against leaving their charge.

Under the new directive, all DIGs and PSP officers have been directed against leaving their charge until further orders.

However, sources claimed that except for one of the officers, the rest of them have resumed their new assignments in other provinces. “They have given joining in the other provinces,” they said adding that one DIG is still resisting the federal government’s order.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the prime minister should consult over the transfer of provincial officials as per the law.

He was referring to the recent row between the Centre and the Sindh province over the transfer of top provincial police officials.

“The officers should be transferred as per law that requires consultation between the Centre and the province,” he said while referring to a law passed in 2020.

He shared that article 240 states that the officers could perform their duties in the centre and the provinces. “We want the prime minister to review transfer of officials,” he said adding that he was never consulted regarding the rotation policy of the officials.

The chief minister said that the province needs 48 new officers to run the affairs besides the officials transferred have vast experience on the ground and are needed for a stable law and order situation.

